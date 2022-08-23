10 vehicles damaged by falling trees after heavy rain in KL

SEVEN cars and three motorbikes were damaged by falling trees in eight locations around the capital following strong winds and heavy rain that occurred from about 4 pm to 6 pm yesterday.

Bernama quoted a spokesman for the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said one car was damaged by a fallen tree in front of a condominium in Bukit Kiara involving two cars.

“The incidents in Bukit Tunku and Jalan Kuang each involved a car, while in Kampung Kasipillay it involved a car with two people, who however did not suffer any injuries.

“In addition, the incident at Damansara Height involved a car while at Jalan Duta Bus Station a car and three motorcycles were damaged by fallen trees,“ he said when contacted yesterday.

According to him, other incidents at Taman Duta and in front of the KDN Complex on Jalan Duta here did not cause any vehicle damage.