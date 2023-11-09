101-year-old ‘ah ma’ still works as shopkeeper in Singapore

The provision shop is mainly run by the elderly woman, with its premises maintained nicely.

WHEN we think of senior citizens and work, retirement is the first thing that generally comes to mind. But a number of older people in many cultures around the world are generally not such fans of the idea of sitting down and relaxing their days away and would rather spend their free time keeping their minds and bodies active. A video on TikTok by @bibipew recently highlighted a 101-year-old “ah ma” in Singapore still working as a shopkeeper. Tucked in the basement of a shopping centre, the provision shop seems to be a one-woman operation, according to the video, with the centenarian maintaining a tight ship ensuring the premise is clean and items organised neatly on their shelves and racks.

“She sells various things such as children’s toys, hair clips, drinks, candy, snacks and Pokemon cards. “She is very friendly and mainly speaks in Hokkien,” the narrator in the video said. In an effort to support her shop, the video creator purchased a few items and handed her S$20 (RM68.46), insisting that she keep the change. But the elderly woman in turn, generously gave him three more packets of snacks, showing her gratitude to the young customer who was willing to spare his change to further support her business on top of buying some items. The video creator also encouraged those who came across the viral clip to drop by her store and support her business.





