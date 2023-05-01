118 Russian climber: I had to lie down naked to cool down

THE notorious daredevil who climbed the Merdeka 118 tower tweeted: “ I started the mission. I was wearing a hijab, glasses and a builder’s uniform to look as unnoticeable as possible. I ran the first 32 floors and got overheated. I had to lie down on the concrete floor naked to cool down a little bit. I drank all the water I had”.

A Twitter post journaling on her journey to make the climb went viral where Angela Nikolau said she spent several weeks finding out the crucial details she needed to know before climbing the tower. Something that you would see in a Mission Impossible movie.

She stated that “At the moment I relaxed, I realised I got detected!”. Angela had to find shelter in a small concrete box which she had to spend more than 20 hours in and it was impossible for her to even stretch her legs.

With no food, water and sleep, she could not even cry as the workers might hear her sob and hand her over to security which she stated was the “Worst time of my life”.

Although her actions are known as trespassing, she claimed that no damage was done whatsoever and she took special care of the surroundings, which other roofers sometimes are not accountable of.

“The climb was the hardest one of my life and I’m not sure I’d be able to do it again. My goal is to create memorable art by capturing the moments of the world’s tallest buildings”, she said.