19-year-old girl allegedly molested and robbed by e-hailing driver

LAST week (on March 31), a 19-year-old girl in Sabah was hurt after jumping from an e-hailing car after the driver allegedly molested and robbed her.

In the morning; the girl reserved an e-hailing service to commute to work in the Inanam sub-district of Kota Kinabalu. In a social media post by a woman who claimed to be the victim's employer, the teenager had gotten into a dark-blue Perodua Axia.

According to the police chief of Kota Kinabalu, the e-hailing driver told the girl he had to take a shortcut because the main route was congested.

As they reached the Kuonsom waterfall area, the driver instructed the victim, who had been seated in the backseat, to move to the front passenger seat. The suspect then allegedly grabbed the victim's thighs, and when she urged him to stop, he pulled out a small knife and demanded her money.

Fearing for her life, the victim leaped out of the car, injuring herself. The victim called a friend for help and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

On the same day, the girl filed a police report.

The authorities discovered that the suspect's licence plate was registered to another car. Hopefully, the suspect will be apprehended and brought to justice soon.