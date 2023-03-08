20 guys fighting and hurling chairs in Pandan Indah causes controversy

A video of a violent altercation between several guys at a mamak restaurant in Pandan Indah, Ampang, yesterday night went viral.

The fight featured two groups of males who had allegedly gathered at the restaurant before all hell broke loose on August 1st, at around 10 pm.

The 30-second video shows mayhem with many males striking and throwing chairs at each other.

In addition, the video showed a number of non-involved customers hastily departing the area out of concern that they would become embroiled in the chaotic situation.

Many responses to the post noted how the men’s attitude was inappropriate and unreasonable, particularly when they were damaging someone else’s property. While others questioned what led to the fight.

Nobody currently knows what caused the brawl to break out, but we hope that all of the spectators who were involved survived unharmed.

Following the brawl between two rival motorbike gangs, police reportedly have detained a number of suspects.

What do you think of this mess?