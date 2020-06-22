2020 NUS graduates get peculiar congratulations from Johnny Sins

IN ADDITION to universities having to switch to online classes, they may also have to delay convocation ceremonies for graduates this year.

National University of Singapore’s (NUS) graduates of 2020 were supposed to have their convocations in July this year, but has now been postponed to next year.

However, NUS’ graduating class of 2020 received a peculiar video message from adult movie actor Johnny Sins which included congratulatory remarks.

The video had a ‘Cameo’ watermark which is an online service portal where you connect celebrities to their fans through their site and their app.

Basically, the platform allows you to buy shoutout videos from celebrities. And apparently someone paid the actor to make the congratulatory video NUS’ graduating class of 2020.