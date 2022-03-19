24-year-old loses close to RM16k from fake job advert

TWITTER user Muhammad Afiq Aidil Bin Anuar (@aboiii98) shared a cautionary tale about how he was scammed close to RM16,000 from a fake job advert.

The ordeal started on March 14 at 8pm when he was scrolling through his Facebook feed and saw a part-time job advert that promised high remuneration.

Like many millennials, of course Afiq thought that he could do with some side hustles, so he contacted the person listed on the ad to find out more information about the job.

With fake job adverts, many promise high rewards, flexibility, and easy tasks, so that’s why many fall into their trap. For the 24-year-old, he was asked to do a couple of simple tasks before he got his first commission.

After gaining Afiq’s trust, the scammer then got him to transfer a higher amount of money.

For his third task, Afiq had to make six transactions to the bank account that he was given in the amounts of: RM399, RM999, RM999, RM3,299, and RM3,299.

Afiq said that when he took too long to finish his task and ran out of time, he was told to pay a RM3,299 penalty, which he did because he was worried he wasn’t going to get his money back.

After that incident, he was told that their system was down and that he’d have to wait until the next day to get his refund. It was then that he realised that he had been scammed, and filed a police report the next day.

In his post, he also mentioned that he used up almost his entire savings, and even had to borrow close to RM8,500 from his family.

He warned everyone not to be tempted by shortcuts and easy money lest the same ill fate befall them.