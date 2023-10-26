25-year-old woman quits office job to work as a butcher

NOT too long ago, Ummi Safiyyah Baharudin questioned what success truly meant when she chose to forgo her 9–5 desk job in favour of a butcher’s apron, defying social norms.

It was said that after working in an office job for a while, she felt drawn to the ‘butchery’ market.

Additionally, after researching butchery, she embraced the trade wholeheartedly and joined forces with her cousin Nur Farah Izzati Halim in their joint venture.

Many wondered, “Why butchery?” pointing to the distinct ambiance and scents of the market.

“It’s more than just a job”, Ummi replied, “It’s about upholding halal standards.”

Umi dedicated three months to honing her butchering techniques so that her clients could expect only the best.

She observes, “Seeing women our age is uncommon, particularly when it comes to caring for chickens in an area where the majority of vendors are either older women or men,“

Despite the occasional playful jabs and flirtatious remarks from customers, Ummi interprets those as light-hearted conversations that brighten her day.

Moreover, Ummi chuckles when asked about the standard market odours associated with the work, saying, “It’s all part of the package. I am reminded I am in the right place by it.”

Not withstanding small setbacks, she currently has developed a strong bond with Pasar Chow Kit, her new workplace.

She exclaimed “I am even more in love with what I do every day her, this is my home and my passion,“

What a brave step, particularly during the height of inflation. Still, good for her for being brave enough to try something new and find something she enjoys.

Do let us know, what would you do—staying safe or defying the “norm” and starting your own business?