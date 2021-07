Vincenzo star and 2PM member Taecyeon revealed his unpleasant encounter with some rude fans in Singapore a few years back.

In a July 3 episode of Knowing Bros, Taecyeon said that a group of fans barged into his hotel room in Singapore while he was sleeping.

He was sharing a room with fellow boyband member Chansung when he heard the door unlocking. It was then followed by the sounds of a group of females giggling.

“So I thought to myself, ‘Did they enter the wrong room by accident? What is this? What’s going on? My heart was pounding in my ears,” he said.

The entire bizarre situation was made worse because the both Taecyeon and Chansung were sleeping without clothes on.

When the girls made their way further into the room, Taecyeon swore at them in English. He clarified that he used English because he was on an international tour and assumed that the fans weren’t likely to understand Korean.

To his surprise, the girls swore back at him. When Super Junior’s Kim Heechul asked why the fans did that, Taecyeon said he didn’t know.

Chansung, who was woken up by the commotion, started shouting at the intruders too. It was never explained to them how the girls got into their room but Taecyeon suspected they had stolen a keycard.

When they made a complaint to the hotel’s management, they were gifted a bottle of champagne as an apology.

Taecyeon was kind enough not to reveal the name of the hotel but it was reported that 2PM was last seen in Singapore for their Hands Up Asia Tour in 2011.