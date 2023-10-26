33 year old M’sian blames father for bankrupting them at the age of 23

ONE would usually trust their family when making major financial decisions, especially when it could possibly alter the trajectory of their life.

But some parents can be selfish and not have their child’s best interest at heart.

Recently, a 33-year-old shared their painful predicament of being declared bankrupt at the tender age of 23 years old due to their father.

“My father started a company using my name when I was 18-years- old.”

Unfortunately, the company eventually had to shut down.

“The company was sued for RM100,000 and I was declared bankrupt,“ they said in a post on the Muflis Bankrupt di Malaysia Facebook page.

10 years have passed since the incident and the anonymous confessor is still stuck paying off the debt their father left behind.

“My father feigns ignorance about the situation. When I go and meet my parents, my mother is the one who advises me to remain patient,“ they added.

Now at the age of 33, they have missed out on milestones their peers have completed such as becoming a homeowner and the chance of travelling overseas.

“My father who is the cause of all of this has washed his hands off the matter.

“As his child, I feel betrayed by my own father,“ they lamented in the post.

They also expressed a tinge of regret due to blindly trusting their father, allowing him to leave them in such a predicament.