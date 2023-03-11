35-year-old M’sian woman runs over and stabs 65-year-old business partner

A 35-year-old woman, known for her hijab and clothing business ventures, was arrested for the brutal murder of her business partner, a 65-year-old woman, in Batu 23, Jalan Kuala Berang, Terengganu.

The incident, which occurred at 3 a.m., involved a series of violent actions.

The suspect hit her business partner with a car, throwing the victim into a drain.

According to Datuk Mazli Mazlan, the Terengganu Police Chief, the suspect and her business partner had a heated argument about their business matters while driving home in Wakaf Tapai, Marang.

As per police reports, the suspect then attacked the injured victim in the drain with a knife, leaving her with 15 stab wounds, according to Kosmo.

In addition to that, the suspect abandoned the victim and the Honda Jazz at the scene of the crime.

She then allegedly climbed into another passing vehicle and fled the scene.

Consequently, a knife thought to have been used in the crime was discovered near the suspect’s home, cementing her link to the incident.

At 11 a.m. on the same day, authorities apprehended the 35-year-old woman at her residence in Wakaf Tapai.