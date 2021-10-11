4 injured in road collision at Jalan Ulu Yam

It seems like there have been frequent road accidents lately after spending a year plus in lockdown. Just yesterday, a road accident involving a few vehicles took place at Jalan Ulu Yam.

Around 8am on Sunday, October 10, a dashcam video showed a driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer trying to overtake another car in front of it before colliding with a lorry that came from the opposite direction.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Selangor Traffic Police Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Supt Azman Shariat said the accident also involved a Perodua Bezza and a Volkswagen.

The Mitsubishi Lancer driver tried to overtake the Perodua Bezza and the Volkswagen couldn’t stop in time to avoid the collision.