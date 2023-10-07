£40,000 flies off man’s backpack while driving in Cebu, motorists stop to pick up cash

PETALING JAYA: Money..money ..money..always sunny (the tune made famous by ABBA). Well, not so sunny for John Mark Barrientos from the Philippines who saw £40,000 flying out of his backpack as he was driving down the highway.

The Daily Mail reported that the unfortunate man was driving in Cebu when his backpack gave way on July 4 and the bills flew out of his backpack onto the windshields, surprising other road users.

This, of course, startled many road users, resulting in them stopping their cars and bikes at the roadside to collect the strewn cash.

Who wouldn’t stop for cash, no?

Barrientos, on the other hand who works for an e-wallet loading kiosk at a shopping mall, said he only noticed his bag’s zip was broken when it was too late.

“I saw the money flying from the side mirror so I stopped to pick it up but then others were also collecting the money. Hopefully they return it, I don’t have money to pay for it all,” he told a local radio station.

While temptation to drive or ride off with some cash were great, many motorists were actually seen in the viral video helping Barrientos to pick the money, and despite the help he received, he was still short of around £14,000.

In the same video, some were seen walking away from Barrientos with a stack of money which needs to be returned.

Staff Sergeant Jonas Recaplaza urged Barrientos to come to the police station to pick up the money handed in so far, but also warned those who took some of the cash for themselves would be tracked down.

Money stolen is not the way to go, those who have pocketed off with the money are advised to do the right thing by returning the money as soon as possible, in order for Barrientos to return the money which does not belong to him.