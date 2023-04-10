5-year-old twins from China shattered after losing mother in Siam Paragon shooting tragedy

TWO deaths and five injuries have been reported as a result of the recent tragedy that occurred yesterday at the Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok.

Out of all the victims, a pair of Chinese twin girls aged five were left in a state of shock given that their mother had been brutally shot in the head.

According to reports, Zhao, 34, and her family were vacationing in Bangkok for one week.

Tragically, her daughters were both present at the scene when she was shot.

However, when the twin sisters sought assistance from others after Zhao was shot, they were unable to save their mother, who eventually passed from her wounds.

A Thai citizen reported on social media “Today is the saddest day of my life. After the shooting incident, I managed to escape from Siam Paragon. I then encountered two young Chinese sisters who were seeking help.”

“Their mother had been shot and they couldn’t find her. I tried everything I could to assist them,” she said.

“One of the sisters asked me, ‘Will my mom die?” I comforted her by saying, ‘Your mom is injured but you will see her soon.”

Unfortunately, the police informed the sisters that their mother had tragically passed away when they arrived.

What happened at the Siam Paragon was truly tragic, and there is no justification for such a disaster. Especially since two kids will almost certainly be traumatised and end up returning home without their mother.

Our thoughts and condolences are with the families of the victims as the investigation goes on.