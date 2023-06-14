55 year old dies after being trapped inside toilet of Shah Alam home

TRAGEDIES can occur at any time, but sometimes it takes place in the most unexpected of places. In this case, a man in Shah Alam was discovered dead in the toilet of his home.

The victim, Simon Tan, 55, had reportedly fainted in his toilet yesterday morning, according to news outlets.

According to a statement made by Selangor Fire & Rescue, they received an emergency call from the victim’s wife at around 3.04 am. Six personnel, including officers from the Kota Anggerik Fire and Rescue Station then rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, they discovered the bathroom door was locked before proceeding to smash down the door. The victim was found unconscious on the floor.

Despite the firefighter’s best efforts to save him, the victim was pronounced dead by the medical team.