60 Orang Asal Sarawak in ‘Sirat’ make presence felt in KK

A GROUP of 72 Orang Asal Sarawak made history recently when they boarded a flight from Miri to Kota Kinabalu, with 60 of them dressed in ‘Sirat,‘ the Sarawak tribes’ traditional attire.

According to their commander, Peter John Jaban, they wanted to display the people of Sabah Sarawak indigenous’ tradition through their costumes, as well as share Sarawak’s specialty with Sabahans.

According to a report by The Borneo Post, they performed a musical dance ‘flash mob’ with other notable Sarawakians musicians at the Sabah Waterfront in Kota Kinabalu upon their arrival.

“Our first trip was unforgettable, and we are looking forward to having similar adventures in other parts of Malaysia in the future.”

We even have plans to go to nations like New Zealand on similar vacations,“ he added.

He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts, as well as its minister, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, for organizing the trip.