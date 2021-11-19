7-Eleven employee’s cheerfulness wins award

SMALL gestures of kindness can have a big impact on others. This was true in the case of 7-Eleven employee Md Alamin Hossain, whose friendly nature and kind gestures were noticed and earned him praise from netizens. A customer, Shafiqah Othman had been observing the efforts of the 7-Eleven Bukit Jelutong staff member, and took to Twitter to praise him. She shared a post that read: “Hi@7evelenmalaysia, there is an employee in 7-Eleven, Bukit Jelutong (the one at Jalan Bazar) that is just A+. I forgot to ask the name, but I went there just now and told him that his cheerful personality makes me happy every time I visit. I hope you give him a big bonus!”

She went on to describe an incident she witnessed while she was lining up to pay. She saw Alamin helping a foreigner with a prepaid mobile app, and said that the interaction brought a smile to her face. She added that a small conversation with him was enough to put her in a good mood for the rest of the day. She wrote: “Very rarely do I enter a shop and leave with such a big smile on my face. But I manage to do that without fail just with his friendly service alone. “So @7elevenmalaysia, I hope you manage to identify this employee and give him the bonus that I believe he deserves very much!”