70-year-old man made to walk four kilometres a day to earn RM45 for family

NOT everyone is as fortunate as some of us who have a good job that pays the bills, maybe with some leftover to spend on other luxuries and while sometimes things can get rough at work or life in general, at times we should remember that others are not as fortunate nor as privileged as us to have a decent job to get by.

An old man was recently spotted walking two kilometres from his home to work and vice versa everyday just to earn RM45 a day for his family.

In a report by Sin Chew Daily, the 70-year-old labourer has daughters to care for, who depend on his income.

Welfare activist, Saharuddin Amirullah, on TikTok uploaded a video of him providing some assistance to the 70-year-old man struggling to make ends meet.

In the video, Saharuddin approached the old man while he was heading back home.

“We want to give you some rice. Would you like that?” he asked the old man, who was grateful to Saharuddin for his offer.

Afraid that he would have difficulty lugging the rice back to his home, he offered the 70-year-old a ride back to his home.

Saharuddin asked the elderly man if his daily wages of RM45 was ”enough”, to which he responded by shaking his head and bluntly said: “If I do not work, there will be nothing to eat.”

After dropping the old man off at his place, Saharuddin wanted to say goodbye one more time but noticed that the elderly man was barely holding back tears, touched by his help.

Saharuddin told Wau Post that people have urged him to donate a bicycle to the old man; however, he can only do so after Hari Raya Haji. He also advised others to be sincere when lending a helping hand..

“If you’d like to offer help, please help sincerely, don’t question them about their background as we are here to help and spread love to those in need”, he said.