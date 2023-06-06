A case of “masculinity” road bully goes viral

ROAD bullies are getting more out of control every day. To be clear, assault is assault, and you should reconsider your opinions if you believe anything other than assault occurred here.

Three cars are seen speeding down a curved slope at the beginning of the footage in question. Everything looks innocent until a what seems to be a belligerent man approaches a woman’s car and begins to loudly pound at her.

The man angrily told her to “Drive better” at the beginning of the fight, and although she initially apologised, he quickly mistook her words.

As the video progresses, the woman continues by stating “that the road was curvy and I was not cutting a double lane”.

The enraged individual then screamed out “If you want to play with something, play with your own life and not others” along with numerous profanities, and repeatedly yelled, “Don’t play with me, or I will hit you,“ as he extended his arm to shove the woman’s head back when her companions rushed to her aid.

The video ends showing the man smacking the woman saying: “Do you know who I am?” while waving his finger close to her face.

Realistically, even if you had a million ringgit, none of us would want to know who you are, “abang baju merah.” Definitely, not with that mindset.

Furthermore, the women in the car deserve praise for maintaining composure as this whole altercation could have ended differently.

We hope this video urges everyone to drive cautiously, as you may never know what can happen.