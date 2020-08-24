A floating Apple

Singapore is getting its third Apple store and its most unique design yet because the building sits on water.
According to CNA Lifestyle, this new store situated at Marina Bay Sands features a sphere that floats on the waters of Marina Bay.
The space used to house the Avalon club from 2011 to 2016, which took up the space of 17,000 sq ft.
According to Apple, the new store at Marina Bay Sands “will be at the heart of creativity, a place we’ve made for you to capture your ideas and passions. It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new”.
Apple has not revealed the opening date or any details about the store yet.