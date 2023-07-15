A mom’s rude remark on school’s WhatsApp group creates uproar

FOR the benefit of their children’s academic development, online learning has made it simpler for parents and teachers to stay in touch. Though, what happens when parents disrespect boundaries?

Recently, a heated discussion on social media erupted after a screenshot of a conversation between a teacher and parent became widespread on Facebook.

The screenshots depict a woman’s annoyance when the teacher failed to respond to her queries, which resulted in an argument between her and other parents present.

The woman inquired about the availability of Bahasa Melayu (BM) 1 and BM 2 books in the WhatsApp group at 9:43 pm.

“Do you have the Bahasa Melayu (BM) 1 and BM 2 books, teacher? I’m assuming you have hands to respond to my query.

“Teacher, I want to ask, do you have Bahasa Melayu (BM) 1 and BM 2 books? I hope you have hands to reply to my question.”

Later, several parents in the same WhatsApp group criticised the woman’s statement and suggested that the teacher might have other obligations.

The woman soon defended herself, saying that she didn’t mean to be impolite. She stated that she had grown angry since in the past, her inquiries had frequently gone unanswered.

Finally, the teacher answered the woman’s query at 9:53 pm.

“What’s the issue, ma’am?” the teacher enquired. “Do I have to deal with such a petty matter during my break?”

The woman then responded, “You call this a trivial thing? “, feeling upset by the teacher’s use of language. “So, I won’t go any further into the subject in that case but I hope you do not scold my child tomorrow.”

Even though many commentators had conflicting views under this viral post, only one stood out and emphasised that teachers shouldn’t be expected to be available to children and parents around-the-clock.

