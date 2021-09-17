A mother’s viral birthday surprise amused many netizens

A son’s amazing birthday surprise for his mother quickly turned comical. According to Info Awam, Talib Zamri was excited to present his mum her birthday gift.

The gift was in a form of a flower bouquet and a clear balloon sits right in the middle of it. The balloon started to rise higher and higher into the air the moment she untied the ribbon, and revealed a string of purple ringgit notes attached to the end of the balloon.

However, her delight turned into disappointment because no one thought to grab hold of the balloon and the money before it all flew away in the sky!

The rest of the party looked bewildered and unsure how to react to the situation. “Why didn’t you glue it?” his mum said as she watched the money fly away.