A quick and easy guide to switch to the new Digital Road Tax

PRIVATE vehicle owners are no longer required to exhibit their physical road tax stickers as of earlier this year. In this instance, the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) services are now being digitalised by the Transport Ministry.

Anthony Loke, the transport minister, stated that it will take six to twelve months to fully transition to digital.

Additionally, he went on to say that as the government has not yet set a timeframe for finishing the transition to digital road tax, automobile owners can still opt to utilise the physical badge if they so wish.

According to JPJ, 30 per cent of car owners have reportedly converted to digital services. So, in case you’re struggling how to, here’s an easy-to-follow guide on how to join the bandwagon:

1. During your subsequent road tax renewal, you must download the MyJPJ app to your phone in order to convert to the digital format.

2. Create an account and sign in using the MyJPJ app after downloading it. Next, renew your road tax in person or online.

3. Your profile on the app will display your updated road tax and driver’s licence information once you’ve signed in and renewed your road tax.

4. Your road tax should already be active by now, as the app will indicate it.

Voila! Now that it is over, you won’t ever have to deal with irksome road tax stickers that require peeling and sticking. What are you still holding on to the old method of peel and paste road tax? Become digital today.