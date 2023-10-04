A sudden drop in temperature results in snowfall on Mount Kinabalu in Sabah

SABAH is known to have chilly temperatures, particularly on the mountainsides, but it is rare to see snowfall in the region.

Recently, Mount Kinabalu experienced a cold weather event resulting in ice and snow, as confirmed by the Board of Trustees of The Sabah Parks’ official Facebook page.

The temperature on Mount Kinabalu plummeted to -3 to -5 degrees with 17% humidity on April 7, 2023, between 2.30am and 7am, leading to the formation of ice and snow.

Climbers were advised to be cautious as the granite surface was slippery due to the ice.

Photos provided by Sabah Parks revealed ice and snow on the mountain’s fence, stairs, and stones.

The climbing activity has been regular, with no incidents reported.

Sabah Parks warned that AMS (Acute Mountain Sickness) instances can occur very easily in cold weather. This unusual occurrence has surprised many, particularly as Sabah is located near the equator. Some have even considered it a blessing in disguise.

What a strange occurrence, especially when we are smack in the middle of the equator. What do you think? Could it be a blessing in disguise?