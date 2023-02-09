Abrupt lane-change, NPE car crash goes viral

DUE to how frequently it happens in that area, a dashcam video of a car accident recently went viral on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

The 47-second video depicts a white car’s driver leaving the NPE (E10) toll exit and heading in the direction of Sunway Pyramid.

A view of a silver automobile popped out of the far-right lane all of a sudden. The fact that the car quickly changed lanes to merge dangerously to the exit on the left was shocking.

Additionally, the car’s poor choice had led to a collision with the vehicle where the clip was taken.

Uncertainty surrounded what had transpired after the owner’s automobile flipped in the video, but it was obvious that the owner’s abrupt choice had proved fatal.

More than 420k people have watched the video so far on the platform, and many locals have commented that accidents like this are common in this area.

One Internet user complained, “This area you have to go slow and steady, due to cars just cutting lanes and going fast.” Another person also commented, “If only I could U-turn or let Waze reroute on the road instead of suddenly changing lanes.”

In order to avoid last-minute lane-changing, many commenters said that drivers should be aware of their surroundings and the signboards at this one toll exit.

