$!Actor Ji Sung sends lunch truck to wife’s set with sweet messages

Actor Ji Sung recently did a really sweet gesture for his wife, actress Lee Bo Young. Lee Bo Young is currently filming for the Korean drama titled Mine when her husband sent over a lunch and snack truck for her and the filming crew to enjoy. Bo Young posted the picture of her gift on Instagram on June 6. Ji Sung left a message on the truck which read, “Hey, everybody! Make sure to take great care of yourselves until the end of it. Keep it up! From Ji Sung.”

Another message reads, “And to all the staff working hard for the drama, thank you for giving your love and taking care of my lovely Bo Young. From Ji Sung.” He also left a sweet message just for his wife. He wrote, “To Lee Bo Young, the most beautiful actress in the world.”