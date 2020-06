Glee star Lea Michele apologised on Instagram with a series of posts after she got called out by her co-star Samantha Marie Ware.

Michele posted on Twitter to show her support for Black Lives Matter yesterday, only to be criticised by Ware for her hypocritical behaviour.

According to Ware, Lea Michele has threatened to ‘shit on her wig’ on set before and faced several microaggressions from the actress.

Several Glee co-stars such as Wade ‘Unique’ Adams, Amber Riley and Daniel Snell agreed with Ware. Melissa Benoist (who played Marley Rose in Glee) liked all of their tweets, a hint that what Michele was accused of holds true.

For Snell, he said Lea Michele was hostile on set and didn’t let him sit at the table with the other Glee cast members because “I didn’t belong there.”

After getting called out, Michele apologised on Instagram and claimed not to remember doing any of those things to her co-stars.

“When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them.”

“While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point, what matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.”

“Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused.”

"I am a couple of months from becoming a mother and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me.”

"I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience," wrote Michele, who is expecting her first child with her husband, entrepreneur and business owner Zandy Reich.

A few hours after her apology, fellow Glee co-star Heather Morris (who played Brittany S. Pierce) agreed that Michele was unpleasant to work with.

"Let me be very clear, Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for hate to be spread to anyone else.”

“With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out," Morris wrote on Twitter.

Ever since Michele was called out online, recipe kit delivery company HelloFresh fired Michele from an endorsement partnership.