“Can’t schools negotiate with parents on the school fees as it is not just burdening me but most parents too?”

“Why do we have to continue paying school fees in full when the only payment that is needed right now are the teachers’ salaries?”

She shared her thoughts on the matter in an Instagram post and also brought up the matter of paying for school facilities that are not in use due to school closures.

Recently, actress Nabila Huda is frustrated that she has to pay her daughter’s full school fees despite a shift to online classes during the ongoing pandemic.

Homeschooling and online classes have proved to be a challenge for school students, their parents and even teachers.

Her daughter, Keisha Laila, is also having a tough time like other students to get used to online learning.

“These virtual classes do not fully work for my daughter, and I have decided to turn to homeschooling so that she can learn better.”

Another Malaysian actress Nora Danish seconded her statement and explained that not all mothers are able to help their children at home with online classes and homework.

Netizens have chimed in as well to help everyone understand that school closures are not easy for everyone.

A netizen wrote, “I don’t think you understand what teachers have to go through - many of them have been retrenched while others only get half of the salary because of parents’ mindset like yourself.”

“The harsh truth is that nobody asked for this online learning platform to even happen, and yes it has been difficult not just for the students but school teachers as well.”

“Lesson plans and materials used have to be prepared in a completely different style with online classes especially with students' attention span much lower as compared to physical classes.”

Another netizen commented that there should have been a discussion between the government, schools and parents to ensure a smooth transition to online learning and to enhance the education system.

“Let us not point fingers at the parents’ and teachers for both sides have been working hard to help their children and students excel at online education. Thinking of a solution is important right now.”

Nabila Huda has since released a video on Instagram to further clarify her stance that she’s not against teachers, online classes or public schools.

She reiterated that she only asked for school fees to commensurate with the current situation in the nation and to think of other families.