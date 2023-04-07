AEON staff discovers bag containing RM18,000 in cash, returns it to rightful owner

HONESTY is the best policy, we are all familiar with this age-old proverb. But if you happen to stumble across a bag containing RM 18,000 in cash, would you still be honest with your findings?

For Ram Akawal Mandal, a supermarket staff at AEON, yes.

The incident, which took place at the AEON Alpha Angle in Wangsa Maju, was highlighted on AEON Delight Malaysia’s Facebook page.

According to the post, Ram came across the bag containing RM 18,000 in cash along with some personal documents in a trolley in the open parking lot before handing it to the customer service desk.

The rightful owner, a woman, later came by and confirmed that nothing was missing from the bag and requested if the company would give a token of appreciation to Ram for being such an honest staff.

In another Facebook post, the company’s senior management held an appreciation luncheon for Ram.

“Congratulations to Ram Akawal Mandal for demonstrating a high standard of integrity in the workplace! It takes dedication and hard work to uphold such principles.” the post read.

Netizens praised Ram in the comments, many of them commenting that they were proud of him for being honest.