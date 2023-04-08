Age gap love; 41yo woman marries 16yo boy

HOW much blindness is too much when it comes to love? After revealing to the world that she married a 16-year-old teenager, a 41-year-old Indonesian woman’s decision has raised some concerns.

As reported by TribunNews, the newlyweds Mariana, 41, and Kevin, 16 tied the knot on July 30.

Since Kevin is still regarded as a minor under Indonesian law, their marriage has since caused a wave of controversy.

To provide more information, Mariana knew Kevin since he was 12 years old and was close with his mother, Lisa. At the time, Mariana merely represented his aunt to him.

But when Mariana’s intended husband abruptly called off the wedding, leaving her heartbroken and suicidal, the dynamics of their friendship shifted, according to China Press.

Lisa on the other hand acted as Mariana’s rock and a sympathetic ear when she needed it, and finally Mariana asked Lisa whether she may pursue a love relationship with Kevin.

According to reports, Lisa went to ask for her son’s hand in marriage on behalf of Mariana. Although initially surprised, Kevin said yes.

Mariana acknowledged that she never imagined being Kevin’s wife when she was questioned about her marriage to him.

“I never imagined that Kevin would become my husband. He used to call me auntie when I first met him when he was just 12 years old. Kevin was really nervous and even hid his face when he saw me after Lisa had told me that we would be dating”

Wow, a 25-year age difference. What do you say? Do you think their union will succeed or do you see disaster in the making?