Age no barrier for 70-year-old PhD graduate

MANY would not dream of studying again once they graduate from university, much less after having three children and nine grandchildren.

Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli is not a regular granddad, however.

“While lecturing part-time, I noticed that all around me there were PhD holders and professors. It then struck me that I too must pursue my PhD and must make an effort to succeed. After six years studying for the doctorate, I am now a PhD holder,“ the former civil servant told reporters at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s (UTM) 64th Convocation ceremony (MK64) last Saturday.