Age no barrier for 70-year-old PhD graduate

MANY would not dream of studying again once they graduate from university, much less after having three children and nine grandchildren.
Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli is not a regular granddad, however.
“While lecturing part-time, I noticed that all around me there were PhD holders and professors. It then struck me that I too must pursue my PhD and must make an effort to succeed. After six years studying for the doctorate, I am now a PhD holder,“ the former civil servant told reporters at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s (UTM) 64th Convocation ceremony (MK64) last Saturday.
Now 70, Abdul Rahim received his doctorate in Urban and Regional Planning, a topic he is passionate about. From 2006-2019, he was a part-time lecturer at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), teaching the same topic he pursued his further studies in.
He added that he received strong support from friends and family, and that he was grateful to not encounter any difficulties in the process, particularly during his research on community involvement in low-carbon development.
Sharing his advice, Abdul Rahim also encourages youths to seek knowledge. “The youths must study and not miss the opportunity to do so. They shouldn’t be too preoccupied with entertainment and earning big salaries, so much so they become disinterested in seeking knowledge. The COVID-19 pandemic is unpredictable, they must make early preparations because we do not know what the future has in store for us”.