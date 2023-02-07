Ailing taxi driver determined to support family, refusing to burden them with illness

A TAXI DRIVER inflicted with a debilitating illness has caught the attention of many netizens, with his heartbreaking determination to fulfill his role as a dutiful husband and father.

Several TikTok videos uploaded by @pakli67 has depicted this family man’s day to day life, living with a chronic illness as he is seen driving with oxygen tubes attached to his nostrils, indicating that he may be inflicted with a sort of respiratory illness.

In one of his videos, he is shown having a coughing fit as well as being short of breath while driving, after dropping his wife off at her workplace.

Thankfully, he managed to park his car at the side and relieve his ailment for a while, pulling out his inhaler and then feeling sleepy afterward, having a brief shut eye and then getting back to his driving.

He has also addressed in another video that he has a wife and child to care for and refuses to be a burden to them despite his illness.

“I will not be able to make a lot of money but I will not trouble my wife and child, having them bear my burdens financially.

“I am sick -- very sick. But I will be hurt if Icannot help them while I can. Not being irresponsible here but they seem to understand more,” he captioned his video.

With several of the taxi driver’s videos garnering considerable traction online, many netizens could not help but feel sympathetic to his plight as well as voicing out their concerns for his health.

Meanwhile, others have pointed out that driving while sick could cause more harm than good, urging him to rest at home instead of straining himself and even suggested that his adult child pitch in financially.