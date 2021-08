On August 6, Ain Husniza’s lawyer, Datuk Sankara Nair, said she will file a RM5 million counter suit after receiving a RM1 million defamation suit.

The counter suit will be filed on the basis that Ain Husniza has been subject to emotional distress. Ain has appeared at the police station for questioning looking scared and nervous.

Despite her nervousness, she said the police investigations will not deter her from speaking out or to continue her mission to make schools a safer place.

“I was very nervous and scared, as much as any 17-year-old would feel, when I was called in by police. All I want is the feeling of safety in schools,” she said.

“I did not intend to insult, defame or degrade any party. All I want is for schools to be safe.”

“It is our right as students to have safety in schools and it is what I’m fighting for right now,” she added.