Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya are finally discharged from the hospital.

A video of their car entering the Bachchan’s Jalsa residence in Mumbai on Monday afternoon have been shared on social media.

Both mother and daughter were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital when they experienced breathlessness and mild fevers.

Aishwarya and her daughter first quarantined themselves at home when Amitabh and Abhishek tested positive for the virus.

However, a week later, Aishwarya and Aaradhya tests came back positive.

Abishek Bachchan tweeted to thank fans for their thoughts and prayers.