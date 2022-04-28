Aliff Syukri apologises for his controversial Raya music video

DATUK Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman, the cosmetics entrepreneur, released a new song for Hari Raya on April 20, much to the amusement and disgust of social media users.

The music video, rather than the upbeat song itself, named Kelepok Raya, has sparked intense debate.

The video clip, which depicted a group of male dancers in make-up engaging in feminine behaviour, sparked outrage since it was deemed inappropriate for public viewing, particularly during Ramadan.

Netizens were unimpressed by the music video and chastised the entrepreneur for cheap publicity stunts like these. His mother, Rozita Ibrahim, also criticised him.

On Tuesday (April 26), he was called to give a statement to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC)

Aliff later apologised to people who were upset by the music video, and requested that his family not be drawn into the controversy.

“I sincerely apologise to everyone who has been offended by my actions.” I sincerely apologise. Please do not bring my family into this. My mum is now performing her umrah.”

Aliff Syukri also thanked the authorities, and stated that he has fully cooperated with them.