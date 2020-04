PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman tried promoting his face masks online via a live video, but ended up receiving the wrath of netizens.

Claiming that his facemasks are waterproof, Aliff took to social media to promote his product which was priced at RM25 apiece.

While trying to prove his claims, Aliff poured water into his face masks but it unfortunately leaked, leaving him baffled. He then tried to do the same with a surgical face mask thinking it would leak as well, but the surgical mask worked. Aliff then proceeded to eat a plate of mangoes with no further comment.