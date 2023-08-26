Ambulance crew members who rescued Oyen at Elmina crash site pays the feline a visit

DURING the Elmina crash in the afternoon of August 17, an orange cat was unfortunately caught up in the crash and had sustained serious injuries.

At the time, four ambulance crew members from the Health Ministry went above and beyond to get the cat, nicknamed Oyen Elmina, to safety from the site of the crash.

Recently, the same ambulance crew members dropped by the veterinary clinic Oyen Elmina was treated for a visit.

In an Instagram post, veterinarian Dr Zul Erwan Azmi said the four comprised of Mr. Mohd Azwa Mohd Zain, Ms. Arlyia, Mr. Richie Bobby Bujang and Mr. Tommy Leo Rahsak.

“The clinic had a visit a while ago from the ambulance team members who rescued Oyen the other day.

“They are the real heroes of Oyen Elmina,” he said in his Instagram post.

Netizens commended the Health Ministry ambulance team of their selflessness in saving the cat and commented on their consideration in visiting Oyen.

The Elmina plane crash that took place on August 17 claimed 10 lives, including eight on board the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1), one car driver and a motorcyclist.