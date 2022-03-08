Ambulance forced to stop to give way to VIP convoy

EVERY second counts when it comes to saving lives. Recently, the Inforoadblock Facebook page shared a video, which is believed to be dashcam footage from a private ambulance on Jalan Tun Razak.

The admin then wrote in the caption, “Dashcam footage from a private ambulance has gone viral after it was asked to stop to give way to a VVVIP convoy.”

It is clear that the ambulance is either answering an emergency or racing towards a hospital as the sirens were on.

In the video, it can be seen that the road users were proactive enough to open a path for the ambulance; however, the ambulance was blocked by the police personnel on duty.

Only after the convoy passes, the traffic police allow the ambulance to proceed with their journey.

The incident in the video is believed to have happened along Johor’s Jalan Tun Razak flyover heading towards Angsana Johor Bahru Mall.

This incident has since caused a backlash among netizens as they called out the VIPs for treating people’s lives like they are lesser than their own.

Watch the video here:

https://www.facebook.com/inforoablock/videos/305905158273826