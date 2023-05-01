Ampang man’s death from explosion caused by jealousy: Report

THE incident involving a waiter who died due to an explosion in Ampang last week was believed to be motivated by jealousy of a man towards the victim.

According to a Sinar Daily report, a couple was arrested for suspicions of being involved in the case. The duo have been remanded for seven days.

Both suspects, a 33-year-old man and his 30-year-old wife were arrested by Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) Criminal Investigation Division in Serdang, Kedah, on Tuesday night.

In the incident on Dec 29, the media reported a 28-year-old victim had died after a package placed on his car bonnet exploded at the scene of the incident in front of a restaurant that was his workplace.

Early investigations found the victim had seen a package on his car and held it before it exploded.

The explosion caused severe injuries to his body and arm before members of the public rushed him to the Ampang Hospital. The victim was confirmed dead at 9.45pm after being treated for his injuries.

Police found several objects believed to be the explosive materials used near the scene of the incident but were still investigating the matter.

The case was investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.