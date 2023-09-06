Angry man welds car park entrance after owner refuses to move vehicle

TAKING the law into one’s own hands is common isn’t it?. Perhaps this man in China had gone a little too far, after he frustratedly resorted to welding an iron barrier around a vehicle, demanding an apology from the vehicle’s owner who has been repeatedly parking in his rented parking space.

Thaiger reported that despite numerous requests by the man to repark the car, the incident that took place in Chaosheng, in the mainland’s Chaozhou province saw the man known as “Zasu” taking action in his anger.

He being upset is totally valid. I don’t think any of us would be totally fine to have another car parked illegally in our parking lot for hours, day after day, night after night while we hunt for parking due to our designated spot being illegally occupied.

Zasu sought advice from netizens on ways to handle the situation. He claimed that he had asked the owner many times to move his car, but his requests were refused despite calling the owner over six times in two hours. The owner refused to move the car and replied that it was public parking and anyone could park there.

Totally having it, Zasu the following day informed the cops but the owner said he was too drunk to come and move the car. This prompted Zasu to take matters into his own hands by encircling the trespasser’s car with a welded iron barrier.

Responding to the situation, a Chinese lawyer clarified that only the person who owns or rents a parking space is legally entitled to use it exclusively and others are not allowed to use the parking space without first seeking permission.

Therefore, the owner of an occupied parking space has the right to report the incident to the company responsible for managing the property and seek a resolution into the matter.

However, if repeated requests to remove the vehicle parked illegally persists, the owner is allowed to lock the car but not damage it.

Thankfully he didn’t damage the car, don’t you think? If you were in a similar situation, what would you do?