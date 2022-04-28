Animal lovers outraged by death of chained-up dog in Kuala Langat

A DOG chained up in Kuala Langat was believed to have struggled for almost an entire night before finally breathing its last, The Star Online reports.

Several Facebook postings showing the pet’s plight went viral on social media.

Videos and photos showed the animal’s struggles after the chain started to tighten around its neck.

It was reported that the dog had jumped out from the compound of its owner’s house in Taman Desa Jarom, Jenjarom, through the gap between the wall and iron railing.

The video also showed the dog whining and crying but no one came out of the house to render any assistance.

Enraged social media users rushed to the spot to free the dog, who had sadly perished by then.