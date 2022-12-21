Anonymous young man smacks wild boar during flood season for his amusement

WITH raging floods flowing down the east coast states of Malaysia, not only people but animals are going through so much to survive the floods so it is always best to show compassion and be of help instead of a hindrance.

A viral video posted by Facebook page 我们是马来西亚人 We are Malaysians shared a video of a presumably young man on a canoe who smacked the head of a wild boar with his paddle for his amusement.

In the video, the individuals, presumably a few young men, could be heard making loud noises and splashing the canoe paddle in the water, as if beckoning the wild boar to come over and proceeded to smack its head.

The young men in the video kept on laughing watching the struggling wild boar in the distance.

Netizens were nonetheless disheartened and condemned their actions.

“Did the wild boar disturb you? Why did you have to hit its head like that?,” questioned a netizen.

“I don’t know which is the animal, the one in the water or the one on the boat. But the one on the boat certainly needs help; mentally,” a netizen added.

However, others defended their actions by asking if other people would like to have a wild boar on their boat.

“If a wild boar was on the canoe, the people on board will definitely be pushed off. Stop acting like you lot are animal lovers,” a netizen commented.

“For those who condemn him, I want to see you guys bring a wild boar on your boat. Please have some sense. Don’t be hypocritical and try to show the world that you are more human than the rest,” another netizen quipped.