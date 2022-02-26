App to channel complaints to lawmakers on its way

THERE’s an app available for Klang Valley residents to channel their complaints to elected representatives.

According to The Malaysian Insight, the app will allow users to, among others, report potholes or traffic light malfunctions and upload dashcam clips of unethical drivers in their area.

These complaints will then be channelled to the respective elected representatives for action to be taken.

RepotLah founder Keasavan Hari Krishnan reportedly said the app is currently being tested in Kinrara and Subang, Selangor.

“Once the complaints are uploaded, they will be sent to the representatives, who have access to the back end where they can view the grouses.

“We are working with several MPs, assemblymen and councillors on this matter.”

The app will receive more features in the coming weeks, such as options to lodge complaints on double-parking, noise pollution, rubbish and smoking at restaurants.

So far, Kapar MP Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid, Kota Damansara MP Shatiri Mansor, Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil, Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar, Subang MP Wong Chen and Selangor executive councillor Izham Hashim have pledged their support.

The app is expected to go live in two weeks and it will be available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.