Are 10-minute viral TikTok videos in the future?

ONE of the most viral videos on TikTok and trend on TikTok involving Malaysia isn’t even Malaysian.

It’s a video of the Mr Bean animated series.

Twitter user @hanninajla posted a screenshot of the TikTok video, with the caption: “Just watched a 10 minute S1E1 of Mr Bean on TikTok. [How about you]?”

Apparently, other users on the Twitter comment chain are agreeing that they’re also seeing the video going viral on Malaysian TikTok.

The reason the video is going viral isn’t because of Mr Bean, but it’s mainly due to TikTok expanding the maximum video length on the platform to 10 minutes.

Many are contemplating whether this expansion has changed TikTok, which was considered the leading platform for short-form videos, though it has been experimenting with video lengths for some time now.

The last time TikTok increased the length was last July, when the platform allowed three-minute videos by users.

“We’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world,” a TikTok spokesperson told The Verge.

The expansion sees TikTok directly challenging Youtube, as it aims to capture an older audience and increase overall engagement on the app through longform content.

The question now is how the ten-minute change will affect Malaysian users, and how users here will leverage on the new long-form enability in content creation.