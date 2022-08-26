Army tank towed away after breaking down on KL road

A MILITARY tank broke down along busy Jalan Damansara has set social media abuzz with netizens poking fun at the incident.

The Kuala Lumpur Command & Control Centre’s (KLCCC) Facebook page posted a screenshot from CCTV footage of the incident with a timestamp of 10.27am, showing the tank blocking the middle lane of the road heading from Jalan Damansara to KL Sentral.

The incident had brought traffic to a standstill in the city.

KLCCC then posted another update to state that the tank had been towed to a safe location at 11.21am.

Many social media users made fun of the incident, posting humorous comments.

“Guess we have the answer to which army is worse maintained than the Russians,” a user with the username @earth_boy said.

Meanwhile, @Aljio quipped: “When was the last time the tank sent for service anyway?”.