Arsenal legend Patrick Viera kicks pitch invader in wild altercation

CRYSTAL Palace boss Patrick Vieira was filmed kicking a pitch invader after Thursday’s game at Goodison Park, media reports.

Everton came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 and survived a relegation battle in the English Premier League.

Thousands of Everton supporters and pitch invaders flooded in from the stands after Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a last gasp winner against Crystal Palace to keep the Toffees in the Premier League.

As the Crystal Palace boss tried to leave the pitch, Vieira could be seen clashing with a fan.

A video went viral on social media showing where a pitch invader approached Viera and later Vieira reacted by swinging his right foot at the fan, who fell to the floor.

However, fans online were quick to defend the Arsenal legend saying: “Fans running onto the pitch abusing players or managers has to stop!”