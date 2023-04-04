Asian parents pressure children to buy foreign car despite financial struggles

IT is a common belief that owning a foreign car can represent power and prestige, but for many, it seems like an unattainable dream due to inflation and rising living expenses. However, Asian parents’ love for Hondas is something that cannot be ignored.

Recently, an anonymous man took to Twitter to express his struggles with his parents’ continuous pressure to buy a new Honda. Despite earning only RM1,500 per month, his parents would compare his achievements with those of others and use the car as a metric to judge his success. The man was heartbroken and had to confront his parents about it.

“They said it’s a dream car, but I told them, I cannot afford to buy it.”

The man added that it breaks his heart to hear his folks frequently brag about another’s success. The man made the decision to inform his parents his true feelings one day.

“Can we just live moderately and make do with what we have?”

He urged his parents to pray for a better job instead of putting pressure on him to buy a Honda. He also mentioned that his parents depended on him and his siblings for income as they didn’t work anymore. The online community supported his statements, stating that parents should not burden their children with their expectations.

Another netizen claimed that he had learned the hard way not to follow orders from his parents, particularly when it came to money and employment, when both parties had different viewpoints.

We are all aware that it can be challenging to be honest with parents, particularly when they have their own standards of us. Consequently, I have a question for all the parents out there: how happy can you be for allowing your child to accumulate debt?

