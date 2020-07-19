Asklegal turns to crowdfunding to continue educating Malaysians on their legal rights

DID YOU know, your company could fire you for leaving a work-related Whatsapp group?

Well, it’s on legal matters like these and many more, that Asklegal aims to educate Malaysians on.

Unfortunately, informing Malaysians about their legal rights has proven to be difficult after the Covid-19 pandemic. “We were affected by the MCO too, with our income suffering a sharp dip in the first half of the year,” Asklegal said on their crowdfunding page.

The content that Asklegal provides is free, given that readers wouldn’t need to pay to access articles. However, the company does rely on income from sponsored content. “Providing free content means the income needs to come from somewhere. This meant things such as sponsored content, which is also the main income source for media outlets such as ours,” Asklegal said.

The company also claimed on their crowdfunding page that sponsors are now “wary” of spending money, resulting in a sharp dip in income.

“Companies, however, are understandably wary to spend now; they too are unsure what’s the best plan. But across the board, companies have decided to hold on instead of spending on marketing now. We also face the extra challenge of running a law based website -- which can be difficult to sell to brands,” Asklegal added.

Through their crowdfunding initiative, Asklegal hopes to raise RM30,000 to cover at least one month of operating costs which includes staff salaries, rent, and bills.

Those who choose to donate more than RM50 would get a free e-book consisting of a collection of all Asklegal’s articles, allowing readers to have their content in the event if they do shut down.

Asklegal’s crowdfunding campaign can be accessed here.