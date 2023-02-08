‘Attend Umno Kenduris and you’ll go to hell’

PETALING JAYA: An UMNO leader has alleged that an ustaz from PAS had told voters to stay away from kenduris organised by UMNO or they would be condemned to hell.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Barisan Nasional’s candidate for the Sungai Dua state seat, Datuk Ir Dr Shaik Hussein Mydin, said he heard the warning when he attended a “kenduri” hosted by a villager.

When asked who had made the claim, he was told it was an ustaz from Tasek Gelugor.

“I was shocked to hear this,” said Shaik.

In response to the ‘warning’, Shaik then told the people that they would host an even bigger kenduri.

This is not the first time voters have been pelted with the “going to hell” statement if they were to go against PAS.

In 2022, a recording of Sik PAS Youth chief Shahiful Nasir’s speech at a ceramah went viral for warning voters that they would “go to hell” if they voted for Barisan Nasional or Pakatan Harapan instead of Perikatan Nasional in the general election (GE15).

He later issued an apology over his remark.