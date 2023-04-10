Attention ARMYs; The BTS Immersive Exhibition will be in Malaysia this December

THE long-awaited B-Verse (BTS, Singing the Stars) exhibition world tour has begun in earnest. The Fact-organised and Seni Jaya-presented exhibition will make its first Southeast Asian stop in Malaysia in December.

Moreover, this distinctive exhibition showcases the band’s thrilling journey between 2020 and 2022. As a result, local fans will be able to relive significant moments from those very impactful years.

For starters, the B-Verse exhibition will take place after the group’s historic triumph at The Fact Music Awards in 2022. In fact, an electrifying VR room with a concert-quality sound system will open the exhibition.

The location is intended to accurately depict the group’s The Fact Music Awards stages from 2021 to 2022. The show’s prior winners from 2020 to 2022 are then explored in an immersive projection mapping show that follows.

There are additional rooms in the exhibition that honours each group member. In The 7 Planets Experience, for instance, a planet represents the members’ distinctive concepts and personalities in each room.

Additionally, there is also an ARMY WAY attraction, where fans can read heartfelt lyrics from the band’s well-known songs, receive messages, and view exclusive photos of the band at TMA – all of which were made especially for the fans.

Apart from these specific spaces, visitors to the multifaceted exhibition can also look forward to Face to Face, Intro: Orbital Tunnel, BTS Universe, and a Photo Zone.

By the end of the exhibition, fans will also have the chance to purchase exclusive merchandise.

Soon, additional details about the exhibition will be made available. Watch this space for more information on the exhibition’s other features and its complete schedule.